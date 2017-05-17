Creating connections a common theme

This is the second article looking at Orillia's Choice Awards' Sunshine Initiative project.

Idea 2: Repair Café

Broken appliance? Don't chuck it, fix it.

That's the tagline Annalise Stenekes is going with when pitching the idea of a Repair Café at Orillia's Choice Awards next month.

"Instead of doing a Time Trade open house, we'd like to do a repair cafe," she said, referring to the Lake Country Time Trade (LCTT) non-profit she has been running since 2015. "You bring some items that aren't working anymore, and we will hopefully have community members available at hand with skills to fix those items."

Stenekes wants to present the idea to Orillia for two reasons. One, is to ask the panel for money to fund it.

"It promotes sharing of knowledge and skills, reduces waste and builds a stronger closer community," she said. "The idea is to access the skills in the community to give a second life to the item."

Secondly, Stenekes wants feedback from community members about her long-term goal of establishing a Library of Things.

"It would serve as a community closet," she said, adding she's still working out the kinks in how this would work in Orillia. "So you get a yearly membership by paying a fee and you can borrow the items for a certain time, depending on the level of membership fee."

For Stenekes, the two are a vision of a broader sharing network in Orillia and a natural extension of the LCTT.

"It's about creating a community where people engage with one another face-to-face," she said. "We're making use of technology that exists to build more people connections."

For more information on LCTT, visit lctimetrade.ca.

Idea 3: SY-STEM Links

Speaking of connections, a second presenter, Tom Chapman, a registered nurse with the Canadian Mental Health Association, wants to see a more integrated network provided for vulnerable residents in Orillia and area.

He wants to do this by introducing a digital interface called SY-STEM Links, which hopes to integrate information about all necessary services, such as mental health, housing and food, on one platform.

"There are supports out there, but the problem is we're having to access those supports one at a time," said Chapman. "It becomes a navigational obstacle when you're being referred from organization to organization. When someone is in crisis, that's a huge block."

Currently only accessible online using cell phones or computers, he hopes to take the project to the point where this service is available to residents through touch-screen kiosks installed in public places, such as the library or the bus stop.

Additionally, Chapman said, those using SY-STEM Links will have access to a universal referral form, which will be filled out only once, and can be carried with the user from one organization to another. This, he said, helps reduce paperwork and enable people to access services quickly.

"We know there are individuals that require help from multiple organizations and SY-STEM Links does exactly that: brings them all in one place," said Chapman.

For more information on the project, visit tinyurl.com/nychmkw or tinyurl.com/kc8t8nr.

To read about other ideas that will be presented to the judges, see next Thursday's Packet & Times. For more information and to register, contact Pete Bowen at petebowen12@gmail.com. For updates, follow the Sunshine Initiative's Facebook page at facebook.com/sunshineinitiative.

