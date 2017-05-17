Art Park this weekend

Orillia is hosting the Art Park Saturday.

The initiative, which is part of the city's 150th anniversary celebrations, is being held at Victoria Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate Orillia's creative culture with hands-on programming throughout the day.

The special event, being held in conjunction with the city's parks, recreation and culture department and members of the arts' district, is designed to showcase local and regional artistic talent as well as highlight the park's history and Elizabeth Wyn Wood's Leaping Deer sculpture that was installed for Orillia's 125th anniversary.