Art appreciation

PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES The Orillia city council meeting Monday night began with a bit of art. Next month, the Orillia Vocal Ensemble is presenting its Canadian Choral Panorama and commissioned a piece of art for the occasion to celebrate the dual 150th anniversaries being celebrated by both the City of Orillia and Canada. The 28x14 watercolour was donated to the city at the meeting by artist Laura Carter, right, and Nancy Menagh, promotions and publicity chair for the ensemble. Mayor Steve Clarke accepted the donation on behalf of council.