An argument for inflation

The other day, I was reading an article written by Greg Quinn in the Financial Post. The article referred to a hot dog vendor in Ottawa who had to deal with the increased prices of meat. It was suggested that with greater inflation, the price of the meat had been on the rise, essentially forcing the vendor to increase his prices and therefore limiting his sales. However, after doing some research, I began to realize that this article only tells part of the story.

Indeed, for many, inflation conjures up negative images of the destructive hyper-inflation of the 1920s. However, as many economists have noted, inflation in moderate doses, and across sectors, can actually have an overwhelmingly positive impact on the lives of average Canadians.

While there are many factors at play, inflation can be attributed to lower key interest rates set by the Bank of Canada. This allows money to become cheaper and more accessible, so that more businesses and individuals can borrow greater amounts. As more products and services are purchased by these borrowers; more money is injected into the economy, leading to economic growth. This causes the value of the dollar to fall, making our exports more competitive in foreign markets, and encouraging companies to invest more in Canadian production.

Additionally, a higher inflation rate gives individuals and businesses more incentive to spend money immediately, as the value of a dollar depreciates at a faster rate year after year.

So, the story of the hot-dog vendor doesn't really take into account what the potential benefits of moderate inflation could mean for most Canadians, including the vendor himself. With more money circulating in the economy, employment rates and wages can increase, giving average individuals more disposable income. Essentially, even though inflation drives up the costs of hot-dog meat, there may also be many more customers for the vendor to sell to.

According to BBC finance reporter Brian Milligan, governments can also benefit a great deal from moderate inflation. With higher employment levels and more spending in the economy, tax revenue collected by a government can increase. This can make paying for various social programs and infrastructure projects more affordable. Additionally, the decreasing value of the dollar means that the value of the national debt declines, making it easier to pay off.

Moderate inflation can mean savings on a grand scale for the government making essential services that much easier to afford. For the hot dog vendor, that could mean fewer potholes on the street where he works, along with greater access to social services.

So why do some oppose moderate inflation?

According to Guardian writer Jeffrey Frankel, inflation can hurt one group of people: wealthy creditors. These are individuals and institutions that are responsible for loaning money. With inflation, the value of money that the creditors have loaned decreases. As a result, the borrower repays the creditor in dollars that are worth less than when the loan was made. Thus, these wealthy, influential creditors, want to keep inflation as low as possible so that they can collect more interest.

In recent years, the Bank of Canada has been focused on containing inflation, keeping it below three per cent. It has done this while also keeping interest rates low to encourage economic growth. Over the last two years, the key interest rate has been reduced to an exceptionally low 0.5 per cent and the Governor of the Bank of Canada, Stephen Poloz, has said that this rate could be dropped further if necessary. This policy towards embracing low interest rates accompanied by extensive spending from the federal government, has led to some economic growth, 2.6% in the fourth quarter of 2016 according to Statistics Canada. However, there is a lot more room for growth before there would be any reason to suggest inflation levels needed to be contained.

For wealthy creditors, inflation is feared. But, for the hot-dog vendor, and for average Canadians, inflation, in moderate doses, can be the very thing to kickstart our economy and to ease our debts. Contrary to what might seem logical, moderate inflation is something we should embrace with open arms.

Jay Fallis grew up just outside of Orillia and is passionate about Canadian politics. He recently graduated with a master's in political science from the University of Toronto. He can be reached at jjmfallis@gmail.com.