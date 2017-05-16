Wet weather hinders allergy season

The chilly and very wet start to May may not been to everyone's liking.

But besides potentially benefiting the region's foliage, Dr. Milos Krajny said the heavy precipitation also likely helped make the start of seasonal allergy season a little easier to take.

"The season has been very good for my patients," said Krajny, a Greater Toronto Area-based allergist/immunologist who holds clinics in Orillia every Friday. "We've had lots of rain so it washes the tree pollen away."

Krajny said those still feeling seasonal symptoms such as wheezing and sneezing right now might be responding to heightened mould allergies related to the aforementioned heavy rain.

It's estimated seasonal allergies affect more than one in six Canadians.

According to the National Allergy Bureau, seasonal allergic rhinitis (known more commonly as hay fever) is caused by pollen carried in the air during different times of the year in different parts of the world. If one is allergic to pollen, this allergen triggers symptoms such as sneezing, stuffiness, a runny nose and itchiness in your nose, the roof of the mouth, throat, eyes or ears.

"To control hay-fever symptoms, it is important to monitor pollen counts so you can limit your exposure on days the counts are high," the bureau stated, pointing out hay-fever medications work best if started before allergy symptoms develop.

"If you start taking allergy medications before you first come into contact with spring allergens, the medication can prevent the release of histamine and other chemicals. As a result, allergy symptoms are prevented from developing or are much less severe."

But while tree pollen season is nearing its end, another allergy season is just gearing up, according to Krajny.

"Grass season starts in about a week," he said, noting those who also want a mild grass allergy season should continue to hope for more cool and wet weather.

But that seems particularly 'un-Canadian,' especially given the relatively short summer the nation already experiences.

Added Krajny: "I hope it gets warmer."

