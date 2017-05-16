Now that Orillia city councillors have taken some time to ride the routes of Orillia Transit and talk to the bus riders, they can correct a mistake one councillor feels they made during budget deliberations last year.

Coun. Sarah Valiquette-Thompson called the transit rider working group an eye-opening experience.

"We established that out of all the routes, we certainly need to focus on west Orillia," she said. "We've definitely identified that the riders in west Orillia are extremely irritable, frustrated (and) upset."

Right now, those riders are a mix of new Orillians living in the West Ridge development, people shopping at the various commercial enterprises and students at Lakehead University. Valiquette-Thompson said she and her colleagues heard particularly from the Lakehead students, who are constantly struggling with late buses hindering their ability to get to their classes on time.

With this summer's opening of Costco and future development in the west end, the situation stands to get significantly worse.

Council had a chance to pre-emptively rectify the situation, by adding in a sixth bus route that would focus on the west end of the city, but defeated the idea during budget deliberations.

"I almost wish I did this exercise prior to voting," Valiquette-Thompson said. "Because we need that (route). It is so necessary."

The councillor is hopeful the route can be brought back to the table during pre-budget deliberations later this year, optimistic it can be in place by September.

Prior to the working group hitting to routes, Valiquette-Thompson and her colleagues believed the criticisms about the transit system were spread out throughout the system. That wasn't the case: the West Ridge route is the problem.

"Without knowing first hand, I felt going into this there was a blanket problem, overall, with our transit service," she said. "Then after going through the exercise, working with my co-councillors, we kind of all realized the core of Orillia is serviced somewhat satisfactory, if not better. We really should be focusing more efforts out in west Orillia."

At council Monday night, the working group's final report was received as information. It provided an overview of the three days the working group took to the streets, including an extremely cold day in March when councillors actually used the West Ridge route.

The report didn't suggest adding the second route in the west end, but rather pitched small improvements to the passenger experience, including appropriate bus shelters in the west end, as well as garbage, recycling and cigarette receptacles at the major bus stops across the city.

Just like an additional route, money for those items will need to be found during budget deliberations.

