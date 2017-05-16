Shonda Rhimes confirms the end of 'Scandal'

Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes has confirmed reports suggesting the political drama will end after its upcoming seventh season.

The show’s final run will debut in America this autumn and end next year.

Rhimes admits her decision to end the hit show was a tough one.

“Deciding how to end a show is easy,” she says in a statement. “Deciding when to finish is quite simple when the end date is years away. But actually going through with it? Actually standing up to say: ‘This is it?’ Not so much.

“So, next year we are going all out. Leaving nothing on the table. Creating this world in celebration. We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our Scandal family: all together, white hats on, gladiators running full speed over a cliff.”

Fans of the show are called Gladiators.

The 100th episode of Scandal, starring Kerry Washington as political fixer Olivia Pope, aired in April.

The finale of the sixth season will hit TV screens on Thursday.