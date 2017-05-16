Hiker reaches halfway point on COPD journey

Just imagine the amount of oxygen your lungs would expend if you were walking anywhere from 15 to 25 kilometres each day. That would be a physical impossibility for suffers of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other lung diseases, which is why Annette Keachie has taken to the road.

The 34-year-old Cambridge native began a planned 54-day journey in North Bay at the start of the month, heading back to her home town, some 400 kilometres away, on foot. She started out on the Trans Canada Trail, but in the interest of not getting lost, she found her way to Highway 11, where she's been walking the past few days.

Orillia, the halfway point of the trip, was her stop Tuesday night. She's ahead of schedule, hoping to be home in two to three weeks.

"My mom has COPD and is my biggest inspiration," Keachie said Tuesday afternoon from a stop along the highway in Severn Township. Her mother's disease is progressing; she doesn't require the assistance of an oxygen machine yet, but Keachie knows it's just a matter of time.

Keachie's mother was diagnosed two years ago, but just told her daughter last year. Lung disease had already stricken their family, as her grandmother suffered from emphysema before dying of lung cancer. Living in British Columbia at the time, Keachie decided to try to raise both money for and awareness of COPD.

The disease isn't properly understood by a lot of people, feels Sandy Lee, volunteer and fund development co-ordinator with the Lung Association of Ontario.

"Once you've been diagnosed with the disease, your lungs never go back being healthy; the damage is done," she said. "I think it's a very misunderstood disease. When you say COPD, people look at you and say you likely smoked; that's not the case."

Smoking can be a cause of lung diseases, and Keachie certainly stresses the importance of not smoking, but Lee pointed out people suffering from COPD include non-smokers, such as her own mother, and a variety of workers, such as factory workers and firefighters, who deal with smoke, vapours and fumes on a regular basis.

The best way Keachie felt she could get more people talking about COPD is to walk throughout the province. Long distance walking can be challenging enough, but Keachie is doing her journey with a 50-pound backpack strapped to her. She spent a good portion of the last year training for the trek.

"It took a lot of preparing, training. I would pack it up and hike up the mountain," she recalled. Still, she faced a treacherous start to the journey. "The first week was the toughest, because of all the weather. Camping outside was really hard."

Since then, she's found people to help her by providing a place to stay at each stop along the way. Lee - who compared Keachie's energy and determination to the Energizer Bunny, despite the inclement weather - said it's great for someone to take up the Lung Association's cause in this manner.

"When lung disease strikes, it just doesn't strike that one person; it impacts the entire family," Lee said. "It has long tentacles and it just reaches out and grabs everybody."

To date, Keachie has helped to raise more than $1,000. Anyone looking to support her can make a donation direction to the Lung Association at lungontario.ca.

