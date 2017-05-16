Gymnasts shine at recent competition

SUBMITTED On April 22, athletes at Mariposa Gymnastics Club competed at the Junior Jungle OCP invitational in Richmond Hill. The seven to nine-year-olds achieved impressive results, bringing home six gold, eight silver and five bronze medals in individual events. Billie Rouse (Level 1, age 7), Jessica Noganosh (Level 1, age 9) and Ruby Purdy-Stevenson (Level 1, age 9) brought home first-place finishes in their respective heats. Third-place finishes were achieved by Autumn Prior (Level 1, age 9) and Reilynn Oevering (Level 2, age 8). Also competing were Maiya Krynicki (Level 1, age 8) and Hennesey Johnston (Level 2, age 9).