For the first time in the school's history, Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School is fielding a boys' baseball team this spring.

"It's very cool to be on the very first baseball team," said Grade 11 student Scott Adams, the inaugural squad's captain who is also the team's second baseman and pitcher. "I honestly didn't think we'd have a team, so when it happened, we were all really happy."

The squad opened their maiden season with a win and have compiled a respectable 4-2 regular-season record as they move into the playoffs. It's an impressive achievement for a first-year team that doesn't have a diamond of its own and, due to the wet spring, has barely had any practice time.

"I think we've only had two outdoor practices," said Adams, noting the team walks to Carmichael Park for its practices. "But we've had a lot of indoor practices in the gym, working on ground balls and pitching and that kind of stuff."

Those drills have paid dividends. The team has been bolstered by solid defence - especially in its victories. Another key to the team's somewhat unexpected success is its pitching. The team has some big arms.

"You need good pitching to win and we have a bunch of guys who can pitch," said Tyler Gysbers, a multi-sport athlete who is one of those pitchers; he also plays the field as a shortstop and catcher. "Once a pitcher throws 75 pitches, they have to come out and they can't pitch for 48 hours, so you really need to have depth."

Adams and Gysbers have been critical to that depth, but the team also has an ace in the form of Mason Robertson, who plays AAAA baseball with the Toronto Mets. He's ranked among the best pitching prospects in the province. "It's great to have a guy like Mason," said Adams. "On top of that, we have Fraser Trivett, Gysbers, myself, Brandon Day... we have a lot of guys who can pitch."

While the defence and pitching has been excellent, Adams concedes the Flames' offence has not really caught fire. "The biggest issue for guys who haven't played a lot of baseball is the hitting lags a bit," said Adams, who noted several of the team's players have not played baseball before. "As we develop the program here, that will only improve."

That's why the experience of Robertson in addition to the leadership of Adams and Gysbers, who both play AAA baseball for the Muskoka Hornets, has been so important, said coach Ryan Damen.

"They are really our leaders and we knew that for this to work, we needed a couple of guys to help drive it and get others on board," said Damen. "You need some guys with exuberance to kind of lead the charge and they've done a great job doing that."

The Flames enter the playoffs on a high. Last week, at their only home date of the season, Fogarty swept a double-header, punctuating the twin wins with a walk-off victory that capped a stellar regular season. Gysbers hopes the team can continue its magical first season by finding playoff success. The Flames were to clash with Jean Vanier Catholic High School of Collingwood Tuesday in Barrie. The winner moves on to Thursday's semifinal and championship game.

"We beat Vanier in the first game of the season, so we have a decent chance of winning that game," said Gysbers. "We're hoping to make it to Thursday and then who knows, right?"

It wouldn't surprise anyone on this team if they continued their winning ways in the playoffs. "I think we have kind of caught everyone off guard with how well we've been doing. We have surprised everyone," said Gysbers.

Adams agrees. "I don't think people expected us to do as well we've done," he said. "If we play good, fundamental baseball, we have a good chance to win."

Whatever happens, he is thrilled to be able to play baseball at school. "I'm so glad we have a team. I'll definitely play next year and might even come back for Grade 12B... It's so much fun."

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

Twitter.com/davedawson67