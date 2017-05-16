Comic-Con promises a superhero-sized Sunday

Orillia's friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man hopes everyone's spidey senses will be tingling at the Sunshine City's first-ever Comic-Con.

"It's a costume I've wanted to do for a long time," said Brendan Fitzpatrick, owner of Fanboy in downtown Orillia, who will be cosplaying as his favourite comic-book character at the May 21 convention. The convention is being organized by Dr. Comics.

"He's been one of the most relatable characters as Peter Parker. He's generally portrayed as a kid who is nervous and talks a lot and makes quips to calm himself down. And we've all done that when we were young.

"And my body type works for it," he added, with a smile.

But the convention is more than just dressing up as your beloved character, said Fitzpatrick, it can also give you a chance to meet the creators of popular characters.

During past conventions, he said, he has met famous people such as Stan Lee, Elijah Wood and Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger). But now Fitzpatrick said he looks forward to meeting the Brampton Batman, who is one among many guests slated to appear at the event being held Sunday at Barnfield Point Recreation Centre, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

"I missed a chance to meet him before, so now will be a good time to do that," said Fitzpatrick.

Other guests include Fabian Nicieza, comic creator of Deadpool, X-Force and Domino; Mark Bagley, comic creator of Carnage, Venom, Spider-Girl and Thunderbolts; Leonard Kirk, comic artist for Marvel and DC Comics; and Daleks, from the Dr. Who Society of Canada. Also in attendance will be Kevin Duhaney, Blue Ranger and Jeff Parazzo, White Ranger from the 2004 movie Power Rangers: DinoThunder.

With the advent of geek culture moving into the mainstream, said Fitzpatrick, people have had a chance to see a lot of superhero movies and anime.

"So even if you don't know much about characters, it's a great place to meet those people who can give you more information," he said.

And generally, said Fitzpatrick, there is something for everyone, from vendors selling comic books to fan merchandise to art work by local artists.

"I'm selling art there," said Chris Edwards, of Orillia. "I go for the love of comics and the experience and the people. Everyone enjoys the same fandom. We come together and discuss comics and things we enjoy and meet new people."

His wife Grace TenHove-Edwards wants to go to get inspired for future art pieces she hopes to create.

"I'm working on a costume for Anime North that is coming up," she said. "It's nice to look at other people's art and work up to doing something like that, trying to be on their level."

As an artist, TenHove-Edwards said she would like to meet the comic-book creators to get insight into how they got to their level of expertise.

"I've been playing around with the idea of doing a web comic, but I haven't gotten around to it," she said. "I might get inspiration from that."

But will Orillia be able to make it into an yearly feature?

Fitzpatrick seems to think so.

"I guarantee you Orillia has enough of a community for this," he said. "Hopefully, we're going to see something blossom here and turn it into an annual event."

For more information on tickets, vendors and guests, visit orilliacomiccon.com.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog