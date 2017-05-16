Cats break club records at event

The Orillia Channel Cats Swim Club recently competed at the Ontario Team Challenge Championship meet held in Markham at the Pan Am Pool. Each club is limited to taking 40 swimmers. The Channel Cats placed fifth out of 28 clubs from across Ontario.

"There were some changes to the meet format this year, so we weren't quite sure what the competition would be like. I was hoping for a top-10 placing overall so being within the top five was a nice surprise," says head coach Meredith Thompson-Edwards.

Swimmers raced their way to 80% personal best times, as well as setting some new club records.

Calum Kershaw (18) broke the 15 and over male 400-metre individual medley (4:47.25) short course club record, which was formerly held by Dave Town.

Kershaw also broke his own 100-metre breaststroke long course club record (1:11.24).

Blythe Wieclawek (12) broke her own 100-metre backstroke club record as well (1:12.22).

"Our swimmers were pumped all weekend, ready to get up and race and do what they needed to in order to get best times and score points for the club," adds Thompson-Edwards.

Top-8 placings score team points and relays score double points.

Swimmers contributing to the overall success of the club's performance include: Jessie Andrec, Hughie Edwards, Josie Edwards, Hayley French, Emily Gordon, Jack Gordon, Matthew Gordon, Flora Haslem, Ava Holmgren, Isabella Holmgren, Ava Hunter, Calum Kershaw, Logan Kershaw, Grier Kershaw, Marit Kershaw, Olivia LePage, Genevieve Loewen, Jakob Loewen, Meagan Mackenzie, Tess Mackenzie, Holly McCool, Owen McCool, Ariel McGee, Ceili Minten, Zachary Moczkodan, Caleb Near, Lillian Partridge, Alexandre Rainville, Mathieu Rainville, Nicolas Rainville, Esmee Rosati, Owen Rosati, Jacob Shivers, Chloe Smith, Maggie May Smith, Molly Trayling, Carly Widmer, Megan Widmer, Blythe Wieclawek and Meghan Wilson.

The Cats are preparing for The Jeno Tihanyi Long Course Championships June 9 to 11, hosted by the Sudbury Laurentian Swim Club.