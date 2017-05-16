Burlington student wins Leacock award

A Burlington student has won this year's Stephen Leacock Student Humour Short Story Competition. Ben Wrixon, of Aldershot High School, who won $1,000 for his story, the Name Game, will receive two tickets and overnight accommodation to attend the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal Banquet gala this summer. He and other young blood in humour writing will be recognized at the upcoming Stephen Leacock Memorial and Medal Banquet gala to be held June 10 at Geneva Park.

Other winners were Lauren Radigan, of Fenelon Falls Secondary School, who won second place and $700 for her work, Shocking New Discovery: The Elusive Elderly Teenager. Third place and a $300 prize when to Narayan V. Subramoniam, of Georges Vanier Secondary School, North York, for his story the Hair King Experience.

For more information, visit leacock.ca.