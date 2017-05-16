Be a donor

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES A group of healthcare technology program students at Orillia Secondary School Tuesday learned about the importance of organ donation and the psychological effects of being on the donor list. Orillia resident Deanna Peacock talked to students about her journey to recovery after receiving a double-lung transplant in 2012, using visuals to illustrate the pre- and post-transplant life. Pictured, from left, are 15-year-olds Victoria Steels and Emma Moland displaying the pins and ribbons given to them by Peacock. For more information visit, beadonor.ca.