Survivors convene at memorial service at HRC

Mrs. Green had a special name for CarrieAnn Tompkins.

It was bug eyes.

The insect reference was far from the photo of the shy and modest teenage Tompkins she held in her hand. It was from her 1965 intake at the Huronia Regional Centre (HRC).

"It was because my eyes would get swollen from all the medication," said the 65-year-old, venturing a guess at why she was given that name by one of the staff at the HRC. "Mrs. Green said I'm just a number and would never leave (the centre)."

Tompkins departure from the centre a few years later defied the staff member's prediction, but survivors' emotional scars remain long after the HRC closed its doors.

"It's affected my entire life," said Cindy Scott, who was seven when she came to the centre.

"The staff would yell at us for no reason. And one time, my mom gave them some money for me, and they just kept it themselves," added the 54-year-old, fighting back tears.

She and Tompkins were among several other survivors who gathered Sunday at the HRC cemetery to honour the memories of over 2,000 residents who had lost their lives while under care at the centre.

"The government should be ashamed of themselves for letting this happen," said Scott. "It's affected my entire life. I've been having trauma and nightmares."

Those attending carried a banner that said, "Remember every name." Following the banner were survivors holding a coffin symbolizing those who are buried at the cemetery. Some graves bear names, others only a number.

Marie Slark, of Toronto, who was the main plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit (recently resolved in favour of survivors) against the government, said it's appalling how everyone was treated.

"In the playroom, if you talked, the staff would make you pull your pants down and walk around the room with your pants down," said the 63-year-old, who was sent there as a seven-year-old and was only able to leave 13 years later.

Harold Dougall, of Orillia, another survivor, said he has put behind him the treatment he received at the centre.

"I ask all survivors to do that, too," Dougall said. "Human beings should not be institutions. They should be free to enjoy life."

