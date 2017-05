Fun, games, and fluency in French were the order of the day for students from two Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District board schools. Notre Dame Catholic Secondary school Monday hosted a carnival for dozens of kids from St. Angela Merici Catholic school in Bradford. Students from both schools had been in touch with one another at the start of the school year using Google Hangouts to increase interaction and practice French.

Photos by MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES