Public help requested

Orillia OPP are still looking for a suspicious person last seen in the area of two Orillia elementary schools.

In April, a 12-year-old female student at Regent Park was approached by an "unkempt" male on the way to school. During their interaction, the girl reported the man said something "inappropriate" to her. She immediately told a member of the teaching faculty at Regent Park, who, in turn, alerted the OPP.

Police are no closer to catching the suspect than they were a month ago. The Orillia OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate the incident, and are asking for the public's help with the case.

"One of the best investigative resources that police can utilize is the public eye," a news release issued Monday stated.

Anyone with information is asked to called Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

As well, police would like to remind parents any time is a good time to talk with their children about the dangers of strangers. As well, police are asking the public to remain vigilant in the Gill and Oxford street areas for suspicious activity or a male matching the description.

The "unkempt" male is described as a white male in his 20s, approximately 5'9" with a thin build, and light brown hair. At the time he was wearing black clothing and black hat with red writing.