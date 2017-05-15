LETTER: Think of the children

With Mother's Day just past, it's a good time to remind Canadians that purchasing favourite gift choices - flowers and chocolate - can have a devastating effect on children overseas.

These commodities come mostly from the developing world, where they depend on child labour and in the case of chocolate, child slavery.

Countries with few opportunities and deep poverty are where we find such terrible examples of child exploitation.

Avoiding these products this Mother's Day was a beginning, but without fundamental changes children will always be vulnerable to exploitation in supplying western markets.

That's why, in her address to our Parliament, Malala Yousafzai stressed the importance of education to improving the lot of these most vulnerable citizens, especially girls.

This year the Global Partnership for Education fund is slated for replenishment. Canada's contribution to overseas programs is among the worst of developed nations, and it's critical that we begin addressing that shortfall by contributing to the replenishment of this program.

Education is the most powerful tool we have for changing outcomes in health, poverty and quality of life.

Child slaves process our chocolate and pick our flowers; helping educate them out of their misery seems very least we can do.

Nathaniel Poole

Victoria