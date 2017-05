The police got the public's help in getting a suspected impaired driver off the road Sunday morning.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., Orillia OPP were alerted to a potential impaired driver on Atherley Road. After arriving on scene, officers started their investigation and subsequently laid two drinking and driving charges.

Timothy Hewitson, 45, is charged with driving while ability impaired and drive over 80.

He'll be in Orillia court to answer the charge June 6.