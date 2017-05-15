A second-straight dramatic post-season run for the Toronto Blue Jays has spiked baseball fever across the country -- something being felt again this year on diamonds in Orillia.

"We are up 15%... We have about 460 kids playing baseball in Orillia this year," Wes Winkel, president of Orillia Legion Minor Baseball (OLMB), said as house league teams played their first contests as part of Opening Day 2017 Saturday at McKinnell Park. "It's awesome to see the kids out having fun."

Just two summers ago, there were 268 kids playing baseball in Orillia. After the Blue Jays' surprising post-season run of 2015, punctuated by their dramatic defeat of Texas that was highlighted by the Jose Bautista bat flip, interest soared and more than 400 kids donned baseball uniforms last year.

With that massive influx of kids, Winkel and the executive members behind OLMB saw an opportunity. "Last year, we had 100 kids playing T-Ball, so we really focused on that. We had an executive member at the diamond all day to make sure it ran smoothly and to make sure it was the best experience possible for the kids."

That effort paid big dividends as most of those kids enjoyed the experience and have opted to continue to play baseball this year. "It's definitely translated into retention because we have nine teams in our rookie division this year for kids aged 7-8," said Winkel. "Even in our heyday of minor baseball, we didn't have that many rookie teams."

While rookie ball interest has risen dramatically, the increase is being felt across all age groups. This summer, there will be five tyke teams playing on local diamonds, while there are four peewee teams - two in house league and two playing select-level ball. In the bantam division, there is a rep team, a select team and three house-league entries. And in the midget age group, there are two teams.

"We have more teams in each age group than we did last year," said Winkel, who is thrilled with the growth but concerned the city may not be able to accommodate the influx of players as they move through the system.

For example, he explains, in rookie ball, a pitching machine is used, which means all rookie division games must be played on the Dean Heliotis diamond of McKinnell Park. "That's the only diamond that has (electricity) for the pitching machine, so there is a game there every day from Monday through Friday," said Winkel. "There are no lights at that diamond, so we're kind of limited."

The reality is there's not much room for further growth. "In rookie ball and tyke, they're playing one-hour or 1.5-hour games, but as they move up, their games get longer, so it's going to be a real challenge."

At the heart of that challenge is a lack of diamond time, he said. "The big struggle right now is diamond time. We need more diamonds in this town. It's a major problem. We've had to combine practices, so sometimes we have kids from three or four teams practising together at the same time because we don't have enough practice time. And I know it's also being felt in slo-pitch. They're buying diamond time in places like Udney... but it's a struggle."

Winkel thinks that struggle could get even more difficult. He says it's not just Blue Jays fever that is behind the recent growth spurt in the sport. He says there are other elements at play that could make this a long-term trend.

"The Blue Jays are a big, big factor: baseball is cool at school again," he said. "But I also see a trend toward baseball because it's a non-contact sport and so many parents I talk to are worried about concussions. We've also had quite a few kids who used to play soccer but because they stopped keeping score... some have decided to play baseball."

Saturday's opening day ushered in the 61st season for minor baseball in Orillia. However, it was the first time in recent memory that a parade did not kick off the festivities. Winkel says it was not an easy decision to cancel the parade, but it's a result of the program's growth and the lack of diamond time.

"We talked to the parents and they agreed that the parade is a nice idea, but because the parade traditionally starts at 9 a.m., they all had to be here then and for many, their games weren't scheduled until after lunch, so they had to hang around or return. If we had the parade, we would have had to break opening day into two days, because the games would have pushed into darkness... so we had a young lad sing O' Canada, introduced coaches and executives and then started to play ball."

Boys and girls of all ages will be playing ball all summer.

