Fraud seminar runs Tuesday

A seminar helping seniors steer clear of fraud is taking place in Tiny Tuesday morning.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP and Tiny Township are coming together to host a presentation to educate seniors on the different frauds and scams that exist in the community. Brock Godfrey, from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, will be the guest speaker.

Godfrey has delivered presentations to various groups across all of southern Ontario. He is also the recipient of the Superintendent's Award of Distinction from the RCMP for his work in making presentations about this topic across the province.

The presentation runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Township of Tiny Community Centre, 91 Concession 8 East. All are welcome to attend and learn how they can avoid becoming a victim.