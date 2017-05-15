A 500-pound donation to the Orillia food bank helped take a load off the non-profit that serves 1,400 individuals every month.

"I knew there was a need for it, having brought non-perishable items to the food bank before," said Adam Hewitt, who runs the Hewittfresh.com arm of the Hewitt Farms family business, "So I thought I would do a hot-potato challenge on Facebook."

The post he shared told users that Hewitt would donate food in pounds equalling to number of times the potato is passed on.

Within 24 hours, the hot spud had been tossed around 500 times.

"It was awesome," said Hewitt, who delivered apples, carrots, potatoes and onions Friday morning. "I couldn't believe it. People took ahold of it and ran with it."

All the produce, he said, is grown in Canada.

"If you can help anyone's health in any way possible, then it's beneficial," said Hewitt. "They get the nutrients they need, and it helps the other aspects of their life. You feel energized, and you feel more optimistic about your chances. And it gives you a little bit of a boost."

With this donation, the Sharing Place Food Bank will be able to meet the target of its regular carry of perishable produce, said Miranda McSorley, development manager.

"This donation will provide us with the goods and will come off our budget for the month," she said, adding that summer tends to be dry in terms of donations, as 50% of the food bank's annual donations are received from October until December.

To service all users of the food bank, the monthly budget for perishable items, such as milk, meat and fruits, is close to $4,500, said Shawna Ballik, operations manager.

Looking at user numbers from 2016, she said, there was a drop in users this year from 672 to 496. Reasons for this could be that families usually receive tax credit during April, and this year, the revision of the child tax benefit may have specifically helped out more, speculated Ballik.

But there is always more needed, said McSorley, forcing the food bank to come up with some innovative ideas to help empower users.

"We were fortunate this summer to have landed two grants," she said.

One grant came from the Ontario Food Banks Association garden for the tower gardens and a living wall at the West Street location, said McSorley, as well as a second grant from Food Banks Canada to expand the wall over time.

"Our outreach co-ordinator, Emily Wilson, will be running gardening programming on how you can grow food and feed your family," she said. "And we're going to offer that to the entire community."

The food bank will also collaborate with St. David's Anglican Church on James Street East using their property to house community gardens.

For more information on how to help out at the Sharing Place Food Bank, visit sharingplaceorillia.org.

