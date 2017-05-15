Camp offers bilingual summer fun

J'aime lire des livres en Français.

That's just one of the things Lila Hill loves doing at her French summer camp: reading books in French.

"It's really fun, because we read books, we do crafts and play games and sing songs," said the eight-year-old, who goes to Orchard Park Public School. "And I also get to spend time with the little kids."

Hill, who hopes to go to the French immersion program at Harriett Todd Public School starting this fall, wants to brush up on her bilingualism during summer with the help of Adrienne Volgmann, an Orillia resident who runs a French pre-school and daycare from home.

Due to a lack of such services in Orillia, the former Regent Park teacher started the pre-school facility so her kids and others wishing to take up the language could learn French.

Last year, she and her friend and teacher Anne Harbocian created Camp FrancoFun to offer kids an opportunity keep their French skills up-to-date over the school break.

"That chunk of time between June and September for kids to keep up with the language, that doesn't exist in Orillia either," Volgmann said. "There are camps in Barrie and Penetang, but none in Orillia."

Offered at Christian Reformed Church on 50 Fittons Road West, kids from Kindergarten to grade 7 get additional practice over summer to keep their French skills sharpened.

The first week, from July 24 until 28, said Volgmann, is the Bonne Féte Canada week.

"That week we will be celebrating Canada's 150th through art, dance and folk songs, especially French folk songs and historical French stories," she said. "We will look at Canadian artists, such as the Group of Seven."

And while the focus of the camp is French, Volgmann said, she believes it's important to always recognize the First Nations people who have graciously allowed others to share this land with them.

Keeping that in mind, students will learn about dream catchers and study the Ojibwe culture along with French-Canadian heritage, she said.

For the second week, from August 14 until 18, students will be learning about instruments of the orchestra.

"Students from grades 4 to 7 will have the opportunity to learn to play the trumpet," said Volgmann. "And students from kindergarten to grade 3 will learn to play the recorder. As well, we're going to listen and produce art based on some exciting orchestral music."

Growing up in an English-speaking family, she learned French when her mother decided it would be a good move for her future.

As she learned the language, Volgmann realized the benefits of a second language, as it gave her an appreciation for other cultures and the ability to multitask or switch gears quickly during critical thinking situations.

She chose the same path for her kids, Erica, 6, and Toby, 4, who also go to Samuel de Champlain and FrancoFun during summer. It's a little bit of learning and a little bit of fun.

"In French, it's 'amusant,'" said Erica. "I like all my friends that go to camp. The games we play. I like that my mom does it. And that I'm the first one there with mommy."

For information on the camp fees and to register, contact Volgmann at adriennevolgmann@gmail.com.

