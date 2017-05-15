Annual Orillia Early Bird Tournament ran this past weekend
A LaFleche Roofing Limited base runner rounds third and heads for home following a ball hit to the outfield in Ladies action Saturday at Bayview Park. This year’s tournament saw 30 teams competing spread out across men’s, ladies and co-ed divisions. JAMES EVANS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES
The Annual Orillia Early Bird Tournament saw all six major Orillia diamonds playing host to games and despite all the recent poor weather over the past two weeks, the City of Orillia had all the diamonds maintained and in great playing condition. This year's tournament saw 30 teams competing spread out across men's, ladies and co-ed divisions.
Photos by JAMES EVANS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES