Analyzing fashion trends

Being known as an authority on the vagaries of the fashion industry and expert on the latest trends can be a demanding, but rewarding pastime for someone with the body of a Greek god and an inexhaustible supply of cash to afford a wardrobe even the wealthiest Hollywood stars envy.

It is my hobby, nay, it is more than that, it is my duty to the fashion-conscious members of today's society to not only keep abreast of the current developments in the ever-changing world of haute couture, but to be a leader. Imagine my surprise to discover that I somehow missed a recent innovation; a shocking introduction to the marketplace had apparently slipped by me.

Yes, dear reader, I, Yves Claude Foster, missed the introduction of bare-butt jeans to the world.

How that happened, I do not know, a plot by the jealous mavens of the garment districts of Milan and Paris, I suspect. I never saw it coming, but will no doubt see it going, and I look forward to the day it hits Orillia, the Sunshine City. I sat on the lawn all Easter weekend watching the dog walkers, but apparently none of our neighbours are all that interested in the latest fashions, at least the ladies aren't. There were men sitting out there from dawn to dusk but not one bare butt. I may move.

Vetements X, Levi's latest collaboration has marketed jeans with zippers down the front, down the legs and now down the middle of the bottom. As the article says, it easily outdoes Toyshop's clear knee jeans and Re/Done's high rise ass rip style. Well, I guess so. What a mouth-watering revolution to the industry this will prove to be.

Should milady wish to free her bottom from its denim confines, all she has to do is unzip and there it is for the world to see and hopefully admire. Needless to say, Bare Butt Jeans are not for everyone. One must take into consideration the size of one's bottom before putting it on display for public scrutiny. For instance if your trailing parts have oft been described as two axe handles and a plug of chewing tobacco wide, you might want to reconsider venturing outside, be you in style or not.

From the cheeky photograph I noticed that milady doesn't wear under-britches, as Larry, the cable guy, so aptly puts it. That does, however, give milady the opportunity to display that tasteful rose tattoo, previously reserved for her husband and occasionally the man next door.

It crossed my mind that some Madison Avenue advertising agencies may be thinking that there is now another place to display a client's logo, a Dove Beauty Bar perhaps, and for the larger girls, a green John Deere tractor symbol.

I think you will agree, bare butt jeans are not for everyone. The problem, of course, is we have all seen someone who, although technically in style, should not be out in public wearing whatever they found at the dollar store or the 25 cent rack at a garage sale. That includes both men and women. Unisex track pants sold by the square acre are in that category, as are muscle shirts worn by someone with no muscles or worse, hairy backs, that includes the men too.

A few years ago, girls began to wear jeans with the knees out, and later, jeans with rips down the side. Eventually they were marketed that way to style-conscious women, followed shortly by the men who looked seedy in the first place with their hats on backwards and jeans with the crotch between the knees, a fashion no-no even in Dogpatch deep in the Ozarks. What will be next?

I'm old. I'm not sure I'm ready for all this.

Actually, I'm looking forward to it, but don't tell my wife. She thinks I'm a loony as it is.

Jim Foster is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at fosterjames@rogers.com.