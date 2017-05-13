ANAHEIM, CALIF. -

When does rest turn into rust?

That might have been the question after Pekka Rinne waved at a fluttering puck that Jakob Silfverberg somehow snuck into the top corner five minutes into Game 1 of the Western Conference final. It was the kind of shot that Rinne almost always saves. Then again, it had been some time since he had seen that — or any — shot.

While the Anaheim Ducks were back on the ice less than 48 hours after they had advanced out of the second round, the Nashville Predators had not played since last Sunday.

Four days might not sound like much. But in the playoffs, it can sometimes feel like an eternity.

Whatever rust might have accumulated on Nashville’s players had worn right off by the time James Neal scored at 9:24 in overtime to give the Predators a 3-2 win over the Ducks in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

The one-timer, which hit an Anaheim defender on the way to the back of the net, ended what had been a sloppy, if not undisciplined, game. At one point, Anaheim took back-to-back puck-over-the-glass penalties. But even with a steady parade to the penalty box, neither team managed to capitalize on the combined nine man-advantage opportunities.

In other words, this was far from the best that we have seen from these teams in their run to the conference final. And yet, what we saw in a back-and-forth Game 1 was encouraging for what promises to be an exciting and evenly matched series.

Though Anaheim struck first, the first period belonged to Nashville. Still, it wasn’t until the 13th shot when Nashville’s shooters finally hit their target, with Filip Forsberg redirecting a point shot that tied the game 1-1. By then, the Predators had been outshooting the Ducks 13-1. And it was only getting worse.

In the second period, Ryan Johansen found Austin Watson with a cross-ice pass that the Predators winger one-timed past a helpless Gibson. It was Watson’s first goal, but at the same time he was the 15th Nashville player to score in these playoffs, a testament to the team’s depth.

This is a very dangerous team. They swept the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round and then polished off a very good St. Louis Blues team. As Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle had said, “I think that grasped the world's attention or the hockey world's attention when they eliminated Chicago in four straight.”

Anaheim had a somewhat more difficult path to the conference final, having swept the Calgary Flames in the first round before needing seven games to dispose of the Edmonton Oilers. In doing so, the Ducks had shown they could handle a speed game. But the Predators seemed to be playing at another level.

They attacked the Ducks in waves, with their defence, which had entered Game 1 having contributed 32% of the team’s goals, acting as fourth and fifth forwards. At times, Anaheim’s players looked like they were skating in slush. They had no legs. Maybe it was because they were still coming off the emotional high of the Game 7 win two days earlier.

If Anaheim couldn’t match Nashville’s speed, the Ducks made sure they matched their physicality. Andrew Cogliano dumped defenceman Ryan Ellis feet-first into the end boards on an icing. Ryan Kesler used his stick as though he was playing lacrosse. And Ryan Getzlaf, who has been a beast in these playoffs, finished every check, inserting himself into every post-whistle scrum and striking up a conversation with every Predators player.

With Getzlaf setting the physical tone, the Ducks lured the Predators into a couple of retaliatory penalties near the end of the second period for interference and roughing. But even with back-to-back power plays in the second, Anaheim had trouble getting much past Rinne.

The Predators goalie, who had looked so hopeless on the game’s first shot — granted, it was the eighth goal of the playoffs for Silfverberg — was considerably sharper on the following shots he faced. It wasn’t exactly surprising. Rinne headed into Game 1 with a ridiculous .951 save percentage, having allowed just 14 goals in the previous 10 games.

With the Ducks on yet another power play in the third period, the 6-foo-5 Rinne did an imitation of an octopus as he got a right pad on a shot from Rickard Rakell and then immediately stretched into the splits to rob Getzlaf with a left pad save on the ensuing rebound.

Rinne could not save them all, however. With Anaheim pressing for the equalizer, Hampus Lindholm forced overtime with a wrist shot from the point that Rinne might not have seen. In the end, rust or not, Rinne and the Predators were too much for the Ducks to handle.

