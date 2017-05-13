Man sent to hospital with minor injuries

A 55-year-old Severn resident was sent to the hospital with minor injuries sustained in an accident Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. The incident took place near the Grant's Woods entrance on Division Road, on which the male driver was heading east, said Sgt. Wally Baumann, of the OPP. Severn Fire extricated the driver, who is a double amputee and was driving a specialized van. Investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.