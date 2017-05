Orillia and area families gathered Saturday at Tudhope Park to take part in festivities arranged by the OPP and Orillia Perch Festival. The event was postponed a week from May 6 and participants were able to steal a couple hours of clear weather to go through volunteer-led activities, such as bocce ball, egg race and NERF-battle zone. The day wrapped up with a prize draw for the children. Watch for more in Tuesday's paper.