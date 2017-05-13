Jill Dunlop wins Simcoe North candidacy

Simcoe North residents will be seeing a lot more of Jill Dunlop as she hits the campaign trails after being selected as the Progressive Conservative candidate for the riding. The voting results were declared Saturday evening in Orillia at Patrick Fogart Catholic Secondary School, where supporters of both Dunlop and fellow candidate, Doug Downey, were present for the announcement. Dunlop led by 860 votes to Downey's 801. More to come.