Women honoured by OBWA awards

Part of the inscription on Danielle Tisi and Sarah Gao's awards reads, "The Inukshuk is a symbol of the human spirit."

The writing on the block further points to the significance of individual contributions and how those efforts come together to give them meaning as a whole; a nod to what made the two recipients worthy of their titles.

The two Orillia women were honoured Wednesday with the titles of Orillia Business Women Association's (OBWA) Nelle Carter Woman of the Year and Lisa Brooking Young Woman of the Year awards, respectively.

"Just to be nominated alongside some pretty phenomenal women, who were there, and past recipients, it is humbling to be included in that group and to be selected is an honour," said Tisi, in an interview.

As president and co-founder of McLean & Dickey, Ltd., the Orillia business woman said the firm has been able to contribute to the community by expanding and creating jobs, going from 13 in 2006, to over 50 at present.

"So we're growing jobs in this community and opportunities for individuals to work locally," said Tisi. "Another component of this award is the community piece. As a company and myself, we try to do quite a bit in the community, whether we're directly volunteering or through sponsorship."

Having been an Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation board member for 10 years, she also volunteers with the Community Development Corporation, where Tisi said she finds working with young entrepreneurs very enlightening.

Not only does the award represent an acknowledgement of her accomplishments as a business woman and charitable community member, she said, it also serves to change the narrative of the society.

"There are two sets of rules, whether we like it or not, for men and women in business," Tisi said. "And that may mean, as women, we need to work differently, maybe harder maybe smarter, to be sitting at the same table. As a woman in business, you're not given any free passes, you need to work for what you get and be proud of where you reach."

For her, being a woman in business does not mean choosing between business and family life but that one can have both and successfully, too.

"I hope that young women know they can achieve whatever they want from a career perspective and still have a work-life balance," she said, adding she owes a great deal of her success to the support given by her husband and family.

That is certainly the lesson Marlene Francis, executive assistant to Tisi, has picked on.

"I have learned that you can always do more and strive to be better, and that my opinion always matters," said Francis, who was one of Tisi's nominators. "Danielle always makes everyone feel valued and always makes time for everyone even though she's always so busy."

The other award recipient at the OBWA gala held at Best Western Mariposa Inn, was a 17-year-old Twin Lakes Secondary School (TLSS) student, who was nominated by school staff for being an accomplished musician, top academic, her participation in athletics and volunteering around the school and town with Information Orillia and Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital.

"She has a finger in a wide variety of activities," Kerrie Pellarin, chair of the guidance department at the school. "She's very visible at our school in a very positive manner. Also, what stands out about her are all her personal qualities -- she's committed, she's reliable, driven and compassionate, considerate and respectful -- all the things you would want in a young woman of the year."

Gao, who will be graduating this year and going to McGill University to pursue a career in science, said receiving the award that recognizes women who make a difference was inspiring and encouraging, especially in a society where sometimes women may face inequality and discrimination.

"I know I'm just one person," she said. "But I think people really underestimate themselves and their capabilities, especially because of the standards put up by media. With these high standards, people try to conform, and (with this award) I think being able to recognize there is a different pathway will hopefully influence people to do something different as well and create change."

Shelle Hossack, president of the OBWA, said the night is not just about the two recipients, but it is to honour all those nominated.

"It's really amazing to see them all," she said. "A lot of people in the audience, the night of the event, maybe would not even recognize their names or faces, because these women do what they do in the community because they have a passion for it. They don't do it to be recognized. They work in the background and the night of the gala is their night of celebration and recognition."

