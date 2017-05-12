An Oro-Medonte historic site will begin offering seasonal tours next week.

Staring May 20, visitors can check out the restored the Oro African Methodist Episcopal Church from 12 to 4 p.m. The national historic site will be open from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the rest of May as well as June, September and October.

In July and August, meanwhile, the church will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays as well as both weekend days.

Those interested in volunteering at the church, can call Manuela Kerr at (705) 728-3721 or by email (museum@simcoe.ca).