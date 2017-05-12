Tickets now available

The Village Players of Coldwater are in rehearsals for The Fox on the Fairway, which will be showing at the Coldwater Community Centre June 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18.

Don't miss this hilarious farce about two rival golf course owners who are in competition to win 'the' tournament of the year and have both placed large wagers. Throw into the mix a wife who finds her husband a little too close to the sex-starved vice-president of the club, a waitress who accidentally flushes her engagement ring down the toilet and an unpredictable yet brilliant young golfer and you have an evening of hilarity.

Tickets are now available for purchase. For more information, visit villageplayers.ca or email info@villageplayers.ca.