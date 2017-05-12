Green Haven Shelter for Women will be hosting its first charity cycling event fundraiser on June 3 at Hardwood Hills Ski and Bike.

Ride for Freedom is a non-competitive road cycling event. Enjoy the beauty of the area with fellow cycling enthusiasts and finish the day of riding at the main clubhouse of Hardwood Ski and Bike, for a burger and some lively music with a professional D.J.

All proceeds from this event support Green Haven Shelter for Women.

Green Haven relies exclusively on the community to sustain current operating dollars. During the last fiscal year, the shelter serviced 149 women and children in their residential program, 407 women in their community outreach and transition programs and responded to 775 crisis calls.

For further information please visit rideforfreedom.net.