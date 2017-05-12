Revving up for Ride for Dad

Riders are revving up their motorcycles to drive away prostate cancer.

Country singer Jason McCoy, celebrity ride captain for the annual Huronia Motorcycle Ride for Dad, again hopes to see hundreds of participants come out May 27 to take the region by storm.

"It was just something I got involved with because I like good causes and local causes," McCoy said, adding he has been taking part in the ride for 12 years. "It's something that affects everybody around the world."

Over the years, he has seen riders from Toronto and other parts of the country join in the cause to raise funds that go toward prostate cancer research.

"This is a perfect storm of things as to why this is such a successful chapter," he said, adding one of the positive outcomes of the ride is it opens up conversation about prostate cancer, a disease seldom talked about 20 years ago. "It's a showcase to the national scene as to how things should be done."

Last year, the ride raised $120,000 with the help of local sponsors and money collected by riders, said Colin Wackett, co-chair of the event.

"And it stays in their area," he said. "It doesn't go into a big central kitty with all the expenses being taken out. We make the call on where that money goes."

To help participants better understand how funds are being used, Wackett said, the Huronia chapter added a special feature - inviting doctors who undertake prostate cancer research to talk about their work on the day of the event.

"The doctors are saying that men with family cases should start having themselves tested earlier," he said. "The cure rate for those with early detection is up to 93% without any further treatment.

"And we're in the middle of helping fund a four-year international program to reduce general radiation treatments from 39 to five."

In addition, the Huronia group is involved in the funding brachytherapy, the treatment of cancer, especially prostate cancer, by the insertion of radioactive implants directly into the tissue.

The event starts with registration between 7 and 9 a.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion branch on Mississaga Street in Orillia, which will also serve as the route taken by the riders to their first stop: Lakehead University.

"There will be some short delays on the side streets en route as the parade passes by," said Wackett. "We ask all motorists to be patient and allow the parade, escorted by the OPP, to clear the route."

After that, riders will make their usual stops, going from Barrie to Creemore to Collingwood to Penetanguishene, ending back in Orillia for prize draws and a steak dinner.

Those who want to resister early can visit the legion May 26 between 4 and 9 p.m., or register at ridefordad.ca.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog