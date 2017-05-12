Opening doors to learning
Greenwood Ave. Coldwater (Oro-Medonte): As you drive or stroll up the long majestic lane, enjoy the beauty of this marvelous old farm house. Situated on 100 acres of land, the original log cabin was replaced after a fire and the brick portion of the house was built in 1900 as an addition. The newest addition, along with an apartment overtop the garage, was built in 2007. Antiques are strategically placed throughout the house. The original pine floors have been refinished to their natural warmth. Large windows on the east and west walls allow light to flow in all day long. The wood stove in the dining room keeps the main floor toasty warm and provides just enough heat for sleeping upstairs in the winter. Note the tile work around the island and the beautiful and unique dining room table built by the owner. Through the patio doors is a comfortable deck with a summer outdoor kitchen.
CFUW Orillia is pleased to announce that passports for the Annual Homes Tour and Tea, to be held on June 4, are now on sale.
CFUW Orillia is an active, community-minded organization. Over the years, CFUW Orillia has raised well over $200,000, and awarded close to 600 scholarships to young women in the Orillia area who are pursuing post-secondary education. This popular annual event raised $16,000 for 37 scholarships last year. The tickets are a perfect gift for Mother's Day, although men will enjoy the tour as well.
Tickets are still only $25 and can be purchased from any one of these local businesses:
- Beauty Supply Outlet, Westridge Mall
- Laclie Guardian Pharmacy, 400 Laclie St.
- The Kitchen Shop or Mariposa Market Seasons Shop on Mississaga St. E.
- Simply Special Originals in Washago
- Streets Flower Shop, 242 Coldwater Rd.W.
- Thimbles and Things, 1281 Brodie Dr.
Following last year's very popular tea location, Fern Resort is again hosting the tea at its Lake Couchiching location.
Another popular fundraiser put on by the CFUW is the scholarship raffle. Tickets are available to support the cause, with the following prizes up for grabs; a framed painting by Kelley Hampel, a framed painting by Marlene Bulas, the Leacock Museum Book Lover's Special (tea for six+ Books), Bayview Wildwood Resort one night stay with breakfast, a Home Hardware Building Centre gift certificate, two down-filled custom pillows and a one hour consultation from Signature Interiors and restaurant gift certificates for Kelsey's and Theo's.
Raffle tickets are $2 or three for $5. They are available for sale at CFUW Orillia's garage sale at ODAS Park on May 6, the farmer's market (at the library) on May 13 and 20 and at the farmer's market (at ODAS Park) on May 13 and 20.
For further information or tickets, please call Roline at 705-327-0327 or email george.roline@rogers.com. Also check the website at cfuworillia.org.