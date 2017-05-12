Nurse ‘coerced’ husband: Crown

There was a chance that patient Deanna Leblanc could have recovered if her life support had not been shut off by Midland nurse Joanna Flynn, a jury heard this week.

“It was too early to say if the injury she experienced was irreversible,” said witness Dr. Neil Lazar, director of the intensive care unit at Toronto General hospital and a renowned expert on end-of-life procedures.

Nurse Joanna Flynn, 51, has admitted she disconnected Leblanc’s life support without authority, but pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

Leblanc, 39, a wife and mother of two, went into cardiac arrest in the middle of the night and was resuscitated several times before being put on a ventilator at the Midland hospital on March 2, 2014.

Midland doctors testified Leblanc would have had severe brain damage from lack of oxygen to her brain.

However, there was “too much uncertainty” to make that diagnosis, said Lazar. He explained Leblanc was on an hourly intravenous sedating drug to keep her comfortable which could have affected brain activity.

“It can easily interfere with a neurological diagnosis,” Lazar testified.

He added even if without sedation, no decision should have been made for 24 to 48 hours, noting Leblanc was young, healthy and her condition was stabilized.

Under the Canada Consent Act, discontinuing life support requires a doctor’s written order which should be made only after extensive communication with the family and a nurse has “no role” in that decision, he said.

Court has heard how family members waited in anguish throughout the day, hoping for good news, but 75 minutes after Flynn began her night shift, she shut off Leblanc’s life support with no one else in the room but her husband.

Husband Mike Leblanc testified Flynn told him his wife was “brain dead” and that her heart would burst if he didn’t allow her to shut off the ventilator and so he agreed.

“In my experience, that’s unprecedented,” said Lazar, who said the doctor was “cut out” from the process.

He added the husband would have been “fatigued” and should not have been asked to make decisions.

“It’s a devastating and horrible situation,” Lazar said. “I would have told the husband that things don’t look good but let’s wait until the next day and see if there are any changes.”

The Crown alleges Flynn “coerced” the husband into allowing her to terminate his wife’s life support.