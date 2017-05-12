Mother’s Day in the bag

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES What makes May a special month? It's the time of year when everyone honours the most important woman in their life: their mom. Pictured is Tina Blaszczak, an Orillia resident who was an on-site volunteer at the Sharing Place Food Bank for almost five years, with cloth bags she made and packaged to hold items of daily use to be given to families attending the food bank over the weekend.