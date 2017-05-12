LETTER: Results speak for themselves

Re: "Cannot accept social welfare," letter to the editor, May 12

Tim Jackson has suggested that a basic annual income will not work because the money won't be used properly because the recipients will not use the money responsibly and lack educational skills to use the money productively.

Forty years ago, the Canadian government ran a basic annual income experiment in Dauphin, Man. The program was cancelled, and we are only now getting around to analyzing the data. Here's what has been found so far: The majority of the recipients (working poor) kept their jobs; married women took longer maternity leaves; teenage boys stayed in school longer, as their families weren't so desperate for another income earner; hospitalizations decreased; and many got dental care that they desperately needed.

Overall, the initial analyses of the data from this experiment show positive results for the majority of recipients. This is not the picture painted by Mr. Jackson. It's certainly an idea that needs another look.

Don Philip

Severn Township