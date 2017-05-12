A 54-year-old Midland man faces impaired driving charges.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Midland Police received a report of a possible impaired driver on the east side of town. Officers arrived at the scene and stopped a 54-year-old man as he was motoring into his driveway. While speaking with the man, they detected signs of impairment and conducted subsequent breath tests.

Marc Ritchie is charged with impaired driving in connection with the incident. He is scheduled to appear in Midland court May 18.