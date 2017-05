Garnet Rogers and Peter Paul Van Camp are taking the stage at the Midland Cultural Centre on May 14 at 7 p.m.

The duo have a unique show in store for audiences with Peter Paul reading his extraordinary poems, and Garnet Rogers singing a few songs and reading passages from his new memoir.

Tickets are $20, and can be ordered online by visiting midlandculturalcentre.com or by phone at 705-527-4420.