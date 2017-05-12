Dogs ruffle a few feathers

Interesting how one thing leads to another. Take the recent deluge of rain that dumped enough water to warrant road closures and evacuation orders due to the accumulated runoff. That event prompted me to venture out to inspect a couple of beaver dams that could, if they failed, release enough water to damage roadways. This soggy outdoor venture led me to "trip over" two ruffed grouse nests, each with a full clutch of eggs. This observation, when shared, led to a very unexpected debate about off-leash dogs running amok in natural areas.

Let's pick up the story when the nests were found. In all my years of traipsing about the out-of-doors, I've found only one nest of a ruffed grouse, and even that one was pointed out to me by a fellow naturalist on the walk. These birds are predictable as to the location of their nests, which are usually at the base of trees or under slight projections, such as leaning fence posts or rock ledges. However, despite the seemingly clear descriptions of location, and the examining of thousands of tree bases, I've not had the luck to find any. Until now.

Plodding along a barely used and muddy pathway toward the beaver dam, my mind was preoccupied with weighing the pros and cons of releasing some of the extra water to relieve the pressure on the dam, versus adding a lot of water to the downstream side, which would add to the flood conditions. Pushing a branch aside, a tan-coloured patch on the ground caught my attention. A grouse!

Ruffed grouse are well-known for their last-minute and noisy take-off, a technique designed to startle would-be predators. Perhaps due to the noise of the rain, or my sudden appearance, she didn't fly. We stared at each other, not a metre of space between us. I was holding my breath, and I can only assume she was doing the same. A slight turn of my torso to extract the camera from under my raincoat, and she was gone.

Upset I had flushed her off a nest full of eggs, I took a quick shot of the nest (13 eggs counted when later viewed on the computer screen) and left so she could return as quickly as possible. So exciting!

And then, about 50 metres farther along, a second grouse burst forth. I thought maybe it was a male still hanging about the territory, but a closer look at the take-off site revealed another nest. Fifteen eggs! One of the textbooks consulted stated the usual number of eggs was seven to 12, so both of these nests were larger than normal clutches.

Due to a high mortality rate (some reports state 90% is common), grouse try to beat the odds by having a copious number of chicks. Raccoons, foxes, skunks, great horned owls, barred owls and the like use the eggs or young to ensure their own youngsters have a chance at survival. What the grouse do not need is the additional pressure of having a series of off-leash dogs come snuffling around, if the bird has happened to choose parkland for a nesting area.

That last sentence raised the ire of a local naturalist who challenged there is no evidence these dogs cause harm to wildlife. I was curious of his statement, so I did a bit of research on the topic.

The initial Google inquiry about "dogs harassing wildlife" resulted in 664,000 results. Of course, not all of them would be directly linked to off-leash dogs, so the list was then whittled down substantially. It quickly became apparent a lot of research has been done as to the effect of dog walking in natural areas. And none of it was good (from a carefree dog walker's perspective).

Around the planet, from Australia to England, from Oregon to Ontario, from Orillia to Toronto, organizations have been wrestling with the dilemma of dog walkers sharing trails with nature and other park users. Lots of emotion to be found behind these reports. However, researchers have proven, in study after study after study, the presence of dogs increases the disturbance level on wildlife. Dog walkers who let their four-legged charges run free top the list of negative impact.

For those of you who have an interest in this subject, I suggest you read "The impacts of dogs on wildlife and water quality: A literature review by Lori Hennings of Oregon's Metro Parks and Nature, April 2016. Also, please read "Dog-walking can harm wildlife by Roger Highfield, science editor of the U.K. Telegraph. Just two examples from hundreds of posted reports.

The bottom line is any incursion by humans, casual or intense, into a natural area will have a negative effect of wildlife. Trail establishment obviously increases the number of people visiting, and when dogs are added, either leashed and off-leash, that percentage of negative impact increases significantly.

So, if you wish to exercise your dog in an area that is shared by others, especially in an area that is still somewhat natural, please keep the leash snapped on and the lead kept short. On behalf of our wildlife, and other parkland users, thank you for your compliance and understanding.

David Hawke is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at david.hawke55@gmail.com.