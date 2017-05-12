Construction season underway

Summer's almost here, which can only mean one thing: road construction.

In Orillia, there are three major projects planned with the ongoing Old Barrie Road/Highway 12 project keeping crews busy as they work to make the area safer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Besides closing the Harvie Settlement Road access, the project involves realigning the Old Barrie Road/Highway 11 on/off ramp and adding 'signalization' as well as a one-kilometre trail connection to provide safe passage for cyclists and pedestrians to and from west Orillia over Highway 11.

Orillia engineering and transportation manager Wes Cyr said the city is also planning two full street reconstructions this summer.

The first will see crews replace water and sewer infrastructure on Dufferin Street between Old Barrie Road and Colborne Street.

"It's a full road reconstruction," Cyr said, noting the project also involves replacing the curb and gutters along with some driveway access improvements as well.

The second item involves reconstructing Queen Street from West Street South to its end.

"The motivator for that is for servicing the new recreation centre," Cyr said, referring to the ongoing construction of the multi-million-dollar facility that's expected to be finished next summer.

The province also has a number of major highway construction projects planned throughout the central Ontario over the coming months, including several in this area.

"In 2016/17, we are committing $1.6 billion to expand and repair southern Ontario's highways and bridges," Ministry of Transportation spokesperson Astrid Poei said. "It is estimated that these investments will create or sustain 16,000 jobs in southern Ontario."

One of the Orillia-area projects actually began last year, but had to halted when colder weather hit.

The Highway 11-Shellswell Creek initiative involves completing a median concrete wall/culvert replacement near line 6 that should be completed later this spring. The highway will be reduced to one lane in each direction for about three weeks to allow construction, according to Poei.

The work is part of a $6.2-million contract to complete two projects on the highway announced last year. The tender also included the resurfacing of the highway from South Sparrow Lake Road to the Washago area that has since been completed.

"Since October 2003, we have committed approximately $806 million for transit, highway infrastructure, municipal roads and bridges, and other municipal capital projects in Simcoe County alone," Poei said.

Other Highway 11 projects include: Rehabilitating Trent/Severn Canal and CN bridges, which will result in off-peak lane closures with work expected to be finished next summer as well as improvements to the line 15 bridge, which should be completed by the fall.

Highway 400 will also feature plenty of construction projects with bridge rehabilitation initiatives planned for Severn River, Trent Severn canal and Mount St. Louis. These plans will also create some off-peak road closures and are expected to be completed by the fall.

The OPP and MTO are also reminding motorists to be extra cautious when driving near construction zones.

In a release, the agencies say that with more than 200 construction projects underway throughout the province, drivers should be prepared for possible delays with reduced lanes, lane realignments and reduced speed limits.

"Drivers should remain vigilant at all times, particularly in construction zones where inattention behind the wheel can lead to tragic consequences," the release stated.

"The OPP will be closely monitoring traffic in these areas and actively enforcing the Highway Traffic Act. Drivers are reminded that speeding fines are doubled in construction zones where workers are present."

