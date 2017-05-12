Cocktails shook up the 1930s

On Jan. 30, 1934, Katherine Villard and her husband gave a small dinner party at their penthouse apartment on East 67th Street in New York. She wore her "red flowered Matisse dress" and they began the evening with martinis accompanied by canapes of toast with cream cheese and hot potato chips.

Some years ago, I was given a copy of Lovely Food: A Cookery Notebook, written by English society hostess Ruth Lowinsky and published in 1931. It is part recipes and menus for entertaining and part hostess book where a hostess could record all the details of her parties, from what she wore to who she invited, what they drank and ate, and the likes and dislikes of her guests. I was delighted to find the original owner of the book, Katherine Villard, was a keen hostess and kept detailed notes about many of her parties in the early 1930s.

Villard and her husband were young, wealthy and had been married for six years when she began chronicling her parties. They entertained often and rather lavishly. Prohibition had just been repealed in January 1934, but judging from the fine wines and brandies served at earlier dinners in the 1930s, it seems the Villards weren't much bothered by it. However, the January dinner is the first to mention cocktails.

Offering a cocktail at home before dinner was the height of fashion at the time. They had become popular in the 1920s but were more the province of what dowagers of the day might have called the fast, young set - the bright, young things who listened to jazz, went to nightclubs, shortened their skirts, bobbed their hair and generally behaved in a way that horrified most of their grandmothers. During prohibition in the United States, cocktails were a way of disguising the taste of bootleg liquor, but, in fact, they were not a new invention.

The martini is by no means the oldest cocktail. As early as 1840, "cocktail" recipes were appearing in various manuals and recipe books but were generally thought of as more medicinal than convivial. Most experts give the honour for the first of the modern cocktails to the gimlet, which is said to have been invented in the 1860s by British naval officers who mixed their daily dose of Rose's Lime Cordial (invented by Laughlin Rose as a way of keeping citrus juice fresh at sea for sailors to take to prevent scurvy) with a good measure of gin. A martini is also gin based and is thought to have evolved from the Martinez, a quite sweet gin cocktail invented about 1884.

These early cocktails were pretty rough and ready - drunk only by men in need of a quick pick-me-up, usually in a saloon or tavern or served at a men-only dinner. It wasn't until after the First World War when the old social order began to change so dramatically, cocktails became more socially acceptable and actually began to taste delicious, but it took a few more years until they became just another part of entertaining at home.

As with any new fashionable pursuit, a whole world of "must have" accessories grew up around the cocktail and the proper way of making and serving it in the 1920s and '30s, and I can't but hope the Villards made a splash at their dinner party with a drinks tray set out with a splendid cocktail shaker and the perfect glasses for serving their martinis like the ones shown here.

The cocktail shaker is a surprisingly old invention, stemming from the stoppered gourds used in ancient civilizations to mix fermented grain spirits with various flavourings to make a palatable drink. The shaker we think of today is said to have been invented by an American innkeeper in the mid-19th century, when he mixed his concoctions in a glass container and held a smaller one over the opening so he could shake the ingredients for a bit of showmanship behind the bar. The metal shaker, which helps keep the cocktail cold as it is shaken with ice, was invented in the 1920s, but glass or crystal ones were popular for entertaining at home as they were not only elegant and decorative but could also be sold with matching glasses to create a glamorous cocktail set.

This shaker holds a whopping 1.5 litres (about 50 ounces) and is Czechoslovakian glass. Bohemian glass has always been considered among the finest of European glass, and after Bohemia became part of Czechoslovakia in 1918, the tradition continued. Bohemia was an area with a wealth of the minerals needed to produce various types and colours of glass and abundant timber to fire the furnaces used in production. Glass making there was an industry long under the patronage of the aristocracy and known for its technical advances in coloured glass and glass cutting.

Pieces from the 1930s, of which this shaker is a handsome example, are particularly sought-after today. The shaker has ribbing around the base, a wide mouth so ice could easily be slipped in and a mushroom-shaped stopper. It is beautifully decorated with the intaglio - flat rather than relief - engraving, which Czech glass is particularly known for. This is done using small wheels made of copper, dipped in an abrasive mixture of linseed oil and fine emery powder. The engraving was done by hand with the wheels being turned with a foot-powered lathe. The decoration here is composed of bouquets of sunflowers in shallow pots surrounding an olive leaf garland with a cluster of olives at its base, which is at the centre front of the shaker.

The cocktail glasses are, as you can see, tiny by today's standards and hold exactly two ounces. While they are not actually part of a set with the shaker, they, too, are Czech glass from the 1930s and have the same Art Deco ribbed decoration on their stems as seen on the shaker. The bowls have simple flat cut scalloped decoration. Stemmed glasses were de rigueur for a cocktail as they kept the drinker's hand from warming the mixture and the wide shape of the bowl allowed the bouquet of the gin to be appreciated. As to the size? Well, with a shaker that held 50 ounces, you could always have two cocktails!

There is lovely story told about the Duchess of Westminster in the early 1930s. She was very up to date and younger than her husband. Despite his objections, and despite the fact her butler couldn't really master the art of making a good cocktail, she persevered in offering them to her guests before dinner. That they often got a rather lukewarm concoction, solemnly passed on a tray, didn't seem to matter much - for, after all, a cocktail before dinner was then, as it is now, the height of chic, fun and fashion.

