Tires stolen

Now, some Orillia-area thieves just need a vehicle.

Orillia OPP are asking for the public's assistance regarding a series of recent thefts where rims and tires were stolen off vehicles at area car dealers. The thefts occurred between April 6 and May 1.

The OPP, along with the detachment's community street crime unit, are continuing to investigate the incidents and are now asking residents if they noticed suspicious activity around local dealerships since the crime would have taken some time to complete.

Police didn't identify the dealerships or where they are located.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.