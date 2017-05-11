April showers may bring May flowers but May rains throw a wet blanket over the high school sports scene. Most spring sports were scheduled to begin last week, but many games were cancelled due to sodden conditions at local soccer pitches, baseball diamonds and sports fields.

However, with the return of the sun and at least a temporary end to the rain, a wide array of spring sports are now heating up as area high-school athletes vie for local bragging rights, regional honours and provincial championships.

For the first time, all three local high schools sport varsity boys' baseball teams. Orillia Secondary School (OSS) has fielded a team the past two years, but this is the first year for similar programs at both Twin Lakes Secondary School and Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School. OSS has lost its opening two games of the season, while Fogarty and Twin Lakes were expected to make their long-awaited diamond debuts this week.

The Thunderbirds also have a varsity girls' slo-pitch team this year that will compete with teams from across the county - including their Orillia rival, OSS.

OSS and Twin Lakes each have junior boys' rugby teams this year, but neither school will field a senior squad. On the girls' side, both Twin Lakes and OSS sport senior girls' teams. It's a similar story for girls' soccer as Twin and OSS each have junior girls' entries while Twin Lakes has a squad playing senior girls' competition.

The track and field season is nearing completion. Last week, athletes competed at Simcoe County competitions and this week, those who qualified in their events competed in regional competitions at York University to determine who will represent their schools at the upcoming Ontario Federation of School Athletic Association (OFSAA) championship.

Earlier this week, high school golfers competed in the season's second qualifier at Bear Creek Country Club to determine who will represent their schools at the Georgian Bay Secondary School Athletics (GBSSA) championship slated for June 1 at the Brooklea Golf and Country Club in Midland.

The high school mountain biking season is also in high gear. The third race of the year was slated for May 18, with the final regular series race set for May 25. The season concludes May 30 with the GBSSA championship at Hardwood Ski and Bike in Oro-Medonte Township.

Twin Lakes and OSS compete in the Simcoe County Athletic Association (SCAA) against schools of similar size from the Simcoe County District School Board. Champions in each sport in the SCAA typically play off against winners from the Catholic School Athletics of Simcoe County League in which Patrick Fogarty competes to determine who moves on to GBSSA championships.

In addition to boys' baseball, Fogarty has a boys' field lacrosse team, a girls' slo-pitch squad, junior and senior girls' soccer teams and an ultimate Frisbee team

