Run raises $40K for OSMH

The final total from Charlee's Run has been announced by organizers David and Mallory Holmes. More than $40,000 was raised by the event which took place at Couchiching Beach Park on April 29.

All of the proceeds will go directly towards the Paediatric/Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) project at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital.

"When we first started planning Charlee's Run, we had no idea of the tremendous support we would receive from the community," said Mallory and David Holmes.

"We are so grateful for the generosity of all of our volunteers, sponsors and participants who made it such a great success."

Charlee's Run was named in memory of the Holmes family's late daughter Charlee Clare Holmes, who passed away only two hours after birth at OSMH. On top of raising funds for OSMH's Paed/NICU project, the run also raised awareness surrounding prenatal and infant loss.

"One in four pregnancies ends in loss, yet it's something you rarely hear about," said Mallory. "What better way to honour our daughter than by breaking the silence on this important cause while raising much needed funds for the hospital's tiniest patients."

OSMH's newly-renovated Paediatric/NICU officially opened its doors in February. The $2.7-million project was entirely funded by community support to the OSMH Foundation and saw the space more than double in size. The proceeds from Charlee's Run will go towards closing a $200,000 fundraising gap to purchase those last pieces of vital equipment needed for the unit.

"We can't thank Mallory and Dave enough for organizing this amazing event to honour the legacy of their daughter," said Nicole McCahon, executive director of the OSMH Foundation. "They are true community champions and all of their hard work will make a huge difference in the lives of some of our most vulnerable patients at OSMH."

To learn more about Charlee's Run, you can visit the event website at charleesrun.com. To support the Paediatric/NICU project, contact the foundation office today at 705-325-6464 or at found@osmh.on.ca.