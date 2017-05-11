Rec centre progress trucking along

City residents should begin seeing something new sprouting up on West Street this summer.

That's according to Ray Merkley, the city's director of parks, recreation and culture.

Merkley said construction crews are busy these days pouring footings, which will serve as the base for Orillia's new recreation centre.

"We're still very excited with the project," Merkley said. "This spring hasn't co-operated fully."

But Merkley said the nearly $50-million project should still be ready to officially open next summer.

"By mid-summer, you'll start to see it come out from the ground," he said, adding people will have a better idea of the project's breadth when they begin seeing steel girders and walls being built to form the building's exterior shell.

The centre, which will feature a number of amenities including an eight-lane lap pool, gymnasium and fitness centre, is being built by Atlas Corporation, a Concord-based firm that has completed similar projects in Brampton, Innisfil and Thornhill.

So far, the biggest part of the project has involved installing 1,450 Geopiers, a replacement rammed aggregate pier system used in construction projects to improve shallow to intermediate soft clay, soft loose silt and loose sand soil for support of shallow foundations.

"Because we had the big surcharge dirt pile you can't see much of what's happening when driving down West Street," Merkley said, adding crews are using materials from that pile when possible.

As well, nearly 10,000 truckloads of materials are being transported from another city site near Rotary Place that has too much soil for a project involving Hydro One.

Added Merkley: "So it actually benefited both projects."

andrewphilips@live.ca