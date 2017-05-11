Barrie might get most of the housing headlines, but building is also booming in the Sunshine City.

Orillia chief building official Kelly Smith said 2017 looks set to surpass all previous records when it comes to building single-family homes and townhouses in the city.

"We will be at at least 175 houses this year," Smith said. "Last year, we issued 160 (permits) and it was a good year. These are numbers we have not seen."

To date, the city has issued permits to construct 127 homes with 48 permits pending, according to Smith.

"If you follow the real-estate trends, because Toronto prices are crazy, people are following Highway 11 north," she said. "I went back to 2006 and these numbers are higher than anything we've ever had."

Smith said that at the end of the fiscal year 2017 (March 31) the value of the work completed was $33 million compared to $11 million for the previous fiscal year.

According to Smith, the city has an abundance of available and already-serviced land available compared to the neighbouring townships that might also have the land, but not ready to go with municipal water and sewer service.

As well, Smith said the added home growth should also bring with it added commercial development.

While last year featured one commercial development in the form of a plaza that now houses several new fast-food chains in West Ridge, there are currently further commercial enterprises now going through city planning channels, according to Smith.

"We have lots of commercial and residential land available," she said, noting the same can't be said for industrial land-use potential.

"As the housing business booms, so too do the jobs for those in construction," she said. "With the construction industry, there's always a need for more workers."

To that end, Smith noted high school students considering a future in any of the construction-related or design fields should consider applying for the Orillia & District Construction Association scholarship, which is worth $1,000 and will be awarded in June.

For more information, visit orilliaconstruction.ca/scholarship-opportunities.

