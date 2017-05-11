Each time that Jenna McIntosh found the back of the net, she lifted her teammates.

The Grade 12 student provided her fellow Nouvelle-Alliance Tornades with a trio of triumphs on Thursday.

McIntosh's hat trick helped lead the senior girls soccer team to a 5-0 victory over the Twin Lakes Thunderbirds.

“Communication was the biggest part of the team,” McIntosh said. “We worked a lot on passing throughout the game and I feel that was a big factor in our win today.”

After opening the scoring early in the first half, McIntosh would pick up her second of the afternoon when taking a cross from Clara Graham and putting her own rebound past the Twin Lakes goalkeeper.

“We each have our own individual teams outside of school, but when we come together, we work on our passing and using the outside, which is very important,” McIntosh said.

The Tornades increased their lead to 3-0 when a few quick passes off of a goal kick set up MacKenna Harrison for the final marker before halftime.

McIntosh completed the hat trick with five minutes to go in the match, taking a feed from Oceane La Via and blasting the ball into the bottom-right corner, causing a large cheer to come up from her fellow Tornades for the exciting moment.

“Yeah, it really was,” McIntosh said. “Yesterday, we were in a tournament and we didn't do so well, but every goal we got today boosted our confidence.”

Tristian McElrea wrapped up the scoring seconds from the end of the game, and Tina Cheeseman picked up the clean sheet in goal thanks to a number of saves.

Wednesday's Hustle for a Cure aside, it's been a very successful year for Nouvelle-Alliance so far, as the Barrie school brandishes a perfect 5-0 record during the regular season.

“I think it's just the mindset we have before we go on the field,” said Grade 9 student Amanda Wasylyk. “We know that we want to win and that we're going to try hard, no matter what the score is.

“It brings up our talent because of the mindset we have.”

The veteran squad has brought in a handful of young players, like Wasylyk, and it's been a smooth transition.

“They really welcomed us a lot,” Wasylyk said. “They made us feel comfortable and showed us the way of the team and how everything worked.

“We got really comfortable with them and now, we're a really good team.”

Wasylyk is one of a number of girls that play rep soccer on the Tornades, and she's found that, with the increased ability level across the board, it has allowed Nouvelle-Alliance to compete regularly at a higher clip.

“Honestly, it just helps us work better together, knowing that we have the confidence in each other's talent on the field,” Wasylyk said. “We know that we can work together with confidence.”

For the veterans, it's been a squad that they've built together.

“Our team started from Grade 9 and worked our way up,” McIntosh said. “We've had a lot of practices throughout the years and we've really bonded, so that really helps us.”

Although the Tornades are undefeated, they know that they're not too far away from elimination games, and they can't take anything for granted.

“I think we should keep up our confidence, but not go too high,” Wasylyk said. “We have to try to work hard on the field and do our best.”

Still, the thought of going to her first Georgian Bay Secondary School Association championship is one that intrigues Wasylyk.

“I'd (be) really excited,” Wasylyk said. “I'm going to work really hard and hopefully, we can get all of the way there.”

