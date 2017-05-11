LETTER: Cannot accept social welfare

Re: 'Times have changed,' letter to the editor, May 2

Larsen opined quite a bit in his letter in response to my letter. The first problem I have with his response is that he is a figure in the Liberal Party, and would support any of those programs.

As to jobs and support, it was not noted that my younger sister and I paid for our university education by working. She paid for two years of college and three years of university by working. I paid for three years of college and five years of university education by working, mostly for minimum wage. Who lost their opportunity because I had a part time job? No one. I found employment. I worked 29 years at summer camps, so many of the jobs I had were seasonal.

I cannot accept that the Liberal government will be using this money as social welfare. The students need to stay in school. We need to provide direction, not throw money away. I see people every day in my neighbourhood who will learn to abuse this program. This cannot be. Teach these people to get any job so that they will see that they need to earn money and a sense of respect. Receiving cash from the government for no good reason teaches little about respect and responsibility. Teach them to stay in high school and gain some skills. Let them know in no uncertain terms the problems they will experience quitting school.

The money will not be used properly. The recipients cannot be responsible. They obviously do not have the educational skills to use the money productively. I saw several young ladies who had tattoos on their arms and shoulders. I am describing several hundred dollars in ink. Who pays for that? The Liberal government? And the children? How much money will be spent on them? Very little, I guess.

Larsen asked me to investigate a book. I do not need to investigate a book for me to share my opinions. This social welfare project cannot be implemented. The present social assistance program is already fraught with massive fraud. Again, this is what I see every day. It is my opinion that the Liberal government is following a path that will sorely hurt our present society.

Tim Jackson

Orillia